Knoxville shooting suspect taken into custody on Walker Blvd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police have arrested a shooting suspect less than two miles from the site of a deadly shooting.

Knoxville police have confirmed a shooting suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Sunday on Walker Boulevard, less than two miles from Rocky Top Apartments where two people were shot and killed Sunday evening.

There has been no word on whether or not these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.