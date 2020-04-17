Knoxville shooting suspects arrested after chase ends in a crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police arrested two possible shooting suspects after a chase through North Knoxville.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the Cedar Lane area around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers believe the people in the car were involved in two earlier shootings in the South Knoxville area.

A chase began once the driver refused to stop but he soon lost control and crashed into a tree.

KFD had to help get the driver out of the car while the passenger was taken into custody.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A loaded gun was found in the car.

Police are still investigating the suspects’ possible connection to the two shootings. Charges are pending this morning for both suspects.

Knoxville police say it won’t release the suspect’s names while the investigation is ongoing.



