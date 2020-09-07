Knoxville shoppers take advantage of Labor Day deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This Labor Day, the one thing pulling people away from their homes and barbecues is the shopping. Almost everywhere you look, there’s a sale, and people are taking advantage of them.

“At Urban Outfitters, we found 30 percent off all clearance,” shopper Emma Kate Kurusu said.

Other shoppers reported finding 20% off at some stores in Market Square. Shoppers say one thing they liked about being out was not having to deal with large crowds.

“There’s waits in restaurants and that’s about it. But other than that it’s not that crowded. I think a lot of it has to do with COVID, but honestly there’s not been a lot of people out in the stores,” shopper Jessica Vargo said.

Most in-store sales end Monday, but if you go to your favorite store’s website, some of them may have extended online only sales.

