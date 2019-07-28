Knoxville shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend

This weekend is tax-free weekend. That means across the state, you can get deals on clothes, computers and school supplies.

The Best Buy in Knoxville was busy as shoppers checked out all the deals they could get on technology.

“We are just looking for computers and any other things for schooling and for my work, taking advantage of the tax-free weekend,” said Jiten Shah.

“It kind of helps be cheaper for us for our bills, we’ll be able to have more left over,” said Ginger Shah.

What is tax free this weekend? Computers and tablets for $1,500 or less. Also, clothing and school supplies for $100 or less.

“With 4 kids any little bit helps saving money,” said Beth Collins.

Many shoppers also stocked up at Kohl’s. Some make this weekend a yearly tradition.

“We’re able to get some more extra stuff that we wouldn’t be able to get if it was a normal weekend or a normal day,” Collins said.

Tax-free weekend lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.