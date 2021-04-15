Skip to content
Knoxville Sports and Entertainment Complex
Sports Authority to seek public input on proposed Knoxville stadium next month
Video
Sports authority meets for first time, discuss potential stadium project timeline and price tag
Video
Sports Authority overseeing proposed Knoxville stadium schedules first meeting
Video
‘It’s about enriching the lives of all Knoxvillians’: GEM Development president talks about vision for stadium project downtown
Video
Firm teams with coalition to ensure East Knoxville, minorities benefit from downtown stadium build
Video
Knoxville Chamber endorses proposed stadium plan as organizers seek home for soccer team
Video
Downtown Knoxville stadium proposal enters second inning after a very good week
Video
Sales tax capture bill clears the Senate floor, will head to governor’s desk
Video
Knoxville leader sees stadium project as a chance to increase Black middle class, write new future for city
Video
Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs touches on A-E shooting, stadium and masks in weekly update
Sports Authority nominees hope for confirmation, excited about stadium proposal
Video
Nominees for Sports Authority announced as Knoxville stadium planning heats up
Gallery
$13.5M for Knoxville ballpark included in Gov. Lee’s administrative budget
Video
Why a state proposal could be critical for the future of a baseball stadium in Knoxville
Video
City, county leaders detail plans in public meeting on proposed Knoxville ballpark stadium
Video
