Artist rendering of Yardley Flats apartments set to be build near the multiuse stadium in downtown Knoxville. Photo: Moxley Carmichael

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Developers have announced plans for a 233-unit apartment complex at the multi-use stadium, under construction, in downtown Knoxville.

Two high-rise buildings connected by a sky bridge offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments will be known as Yardley Flats. A press release from developer Third Base Residential the first building is expected to be completed ahead of the 2025 baseball season with the second expected by the summer of 2025.

“Over 50 percent of the units will have full or partial views of the field,” Joseph Fielden Jr., a local developer and president of Third Base Residential said. “All residences will have access to viewing courtyards, entertainment and grilling areas and a large pool.”

The building will be named after William Francis Yardley, a civil rights leader, politician and attorney. He was the first African American in Knoxville to be admitted into the State Bar and also served as the second assistant chief of the Knoxville Fire Department. Yardley was also the state’s first Black gubernatorial candidate.

“Mr. Yardley was described by famous orator Frederick Douglass as ‘one of the most remarkable men that I have met’ and we think it is appropriate to name this stunning residential development after him,” Fielden said. “It will be located in the heart of Knoxville’s rich African American cultural heritage district.”

Last year, officials announced plans for the first residential development near the stadium. The nine-story, $55-million Beauford Delaney Building will offer 35-45 condo units with mixed-use commercial space on the ground floor. Delaney was a world-renowned artist during the Harlem Renaissance Era whose childhood home stood one block from the stadium site.

Smokies owner Randy Boyd and developers have pledged to honor and showcase the Black history of the city and stadium site as part of the stadium agreement signed last month. The stadium site is located in the center of the first urban renewal project in Knoxville. The city was also home to a charter member of the Negro Southern League, the Knoxville Giants.

Developers aim to have 17 percent of stadium costs be attributable to work and services performed by disadvantaged business enterprises like minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses.

The Yardley Flats development will also feature 2,500 feet of retail space. Other amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, business center, café, sports lounge with a view area of the stadium, dog park and EV charging.

Leasing will begin in late 2024, according to a release.

With a capacity of 7,000, the Smokies are expected to begin playing at the stadium located east of the Old City neighborhood in 2025. The site has been touted as a multi-use stadium that will also host other events like soccer matches, festivals, and concerts while being open for public visitation on off days.

Utility work in the area began in April 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony on stadium construction is expected later this year.