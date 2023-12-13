KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six months on from the groundbreaking ceremony for the $114-million multiuse stadium, the future home of the Knoxville Smokies and One Knoxville SC is coming to life.

While utility work at the site near downtown and the Old City began in April 2022, Wednesday marks exactly six months from June’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Since then, thousands of cubic yards of concrete have been poured and countless steel beams have been erected. An October update from the city said that the steel framing was expected to be completed in December or January.

Project leaders have set a target completion date for April 2025.

WATCH: Six-month construction time-lapse

Credit: Denark Construction

Upon their return, the Tennessee Smokies will officially change their name back to the Knoxville Smokies. The stadium will also host other events like soccer matches, festivals, and concerts.

After a slight tweak to the design to add additional outfield seating, the multiuse stadium will feature around 7,500 seats.

You can keep up with the progress through the on-site camera system installed by Denark Construction. The City of Knoxville Communications staff will also be providing regular construction updates at www.KnoxvilleTn.gov/stadium.

Smokies owner Randy Boyd and local authorities signed the $114 million stadium agreement in April, the majority of which will be funded through public bonds issued by the city and county.