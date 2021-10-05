KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A committee with the Knox Sports Authority will meet on recruiting and hiring interns to join their team in researching and planning for the new proposed multi-use stadium project.

A meeting is set for Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. for the internship committee at Visit Knoxville’s offices. If approved by the City of Knoxville and Knox County, the stadium would be built in the Old City and managed by the Sports Authority.

When up and running it would host baseball games, soccer matches along with concerts and other special events.

According to the City of Knoxville, “The total economic impact of the stadium and surrounding private development is projected to be nearly $480 million over 30 years. The estimated cost to the City and County would be $240,000 for each government annually for the first 10 years.”