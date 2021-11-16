KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City Council stepped into the batter’s box with the Knox County Commission and the City/County Sports Authority Board by approving an interlocal agreement for the proposed downtown stadium.

Five City Council members voted yes, Amelia Parker voted no. Charles Thomas and Seema Singh voted to abstain after a motion to postpone the vote failed.

On Monday, the Knox County Commission voted unanimously to join the interlocal agreement that was approved by the City/County Sports Authority Board last week. The agreement gives the sports authority power to issue bonds to pay for the $74.5 million project.

City and county leaders still have to approve incentives for the private development projects that would surround the stadium.

The sports authority is scheduled to hold a workshop in December focusing on the development agreement and the lease agreement. The sports authority could approve them Jan. 25 if city and county leaders approve the other necessary steps.