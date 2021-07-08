Knoxville leaders hosting block party to answer questions about proposed downtown stadium, complex

Knoxville Sports and Entertainment Complex

by:

Posted: / Updated:
proposed downtown knoxville smokies stadium rendering

Photo: Boyd Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders advocating for the building of the Knoxville Sports and Entertainment Complex that would be home to the Tennessee Smokies are hosting a block party to give the public to talk directly with them about the project. The Knoxville Sports Authority, city and Knox County officials, Boyd Sports and community organizations will meet July 17 beneath the James White Parkway overpass in the city-owned parking lot at 400 E. Jackson Ave., just yards away from the proposed site, in the Old City.

Partners, stakeholders and designers will have information on hand to describe the proposed concepts of the multiuse stadium. The stadium, if built, would be leased to Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies Double A Southern League baseball team, but the facility would be able to host concerts and festivals throughout the year. Talks have also included the possibility of the new Knoxville soccer franchise playing its games at the stadium and entertainment complex.

GEM Community Development Group, the private partner to Boyd Sports, is planning to invest more than $100 million to build apartments, condos, restaurants and offices in East Knoxville. 

The project is awaiting an economic impact analysis and other detail work by the Sports Authority. If the independent data supports going forward and the city and county authorize it, a best-case scenario calls for construction possibly beginning within a year and the multi-use stadium opening for community use and events in 2024. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Man linked to missing woman arrested by Knoxville Police

2021 Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade

State authorities investigating alleged unlicensed daycare in Morristown

Knox County planning improvements to dangerous Maynardville Pike intersection

Latest hack to test Biden's vow for consequences for Russia

Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president