KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority Board is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to bring baseball back to the Old City in Knoxville with a multiuse stadium. The site will also serve as an entertainment event venue and host other sports like soccer.

The sports authority board meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Knoxville Public Works service center community room on Morris Avenue. A meeting agenda states the board will share updates on its registered office, registered agent, logo, reconnecting communities, grant application status and internship program as well as host a public forum.

Over the summer and fall 2022, the multiuse stadium site has been graded with utility line relocations underway. Upgrades are also being made to the electricity, water, gas and sewer system infrastructures during this time prior to construction.

The construction of the multiuse stadium is anticipated to begin in February 2023. The goal is to open the $80 million, 7,000-capacity multiuse stadium by the 2025 baseball season. Denark Construction is the general contractor for the project.

The sports authority was created in late 2020 by the Knoxville City Council and the Knox County Commission in order to plan, finance, construct and manage a publicly-owned sports and entertainment stadium in downtown East Knoxville near the Old City.

Apart from the city-county and public partnerships, other partnerships have bloomed from the multiuse stadium’s roots. The Knoxville Area Urban League partnered with the GEM Community Development Group to ensure minority-owned businesses near the area of the project are able to participate in its development as well as offer training programs for workforce development and entrepreneurship.

In 2021, GEM Community Development Group pledged to bring more than $100 million in private development around the multiuse stadium; which will include housing and retail space.