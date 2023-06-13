KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The official groundbreaking of the multi-use Knoxville stadium that will be home to the Tennessee Smokies baseball team has been ten years in the making.

Randy Boyd said he bought the 14-acre property in the Old City in 2015 with dreams of creating a stadium. The official groundbreaking on June 13 marked another step in making that dream a reality.

It’s been several years in the making and the project itself has had a lot of bumps in the road along the way.

“We have had a long courtship, our relationship has had some ups and downs. We’ve learned that trust and collaboration are the keys to a bright future for Knoxville,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

The plot of land where the stadium will sit has been empty for decades.

“Six decades ago we lost an entire community in this very spot. Urban renewal, an improvement plan gone wrong. The result was a gap that separated the east Knoxville community, the old city, and downtown Knoxville,” said Rev. Reneé Kesler the Beck Cultural Exchange Center President.

Project developers are working with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center to preserve the history of what was once a black community in the area.

Kesler said, “We are excited, we are hopeful, and we really want our entire community to know that this is our project.”

Smokies’ owner Randy Boyd said today is the second-best day for the stadium. The best day will be when they officially open.

“This is not just a baseball stadium,” he stated. “This is a multi-use entertainment complex. There will be soccer, there will be baseball, there will be high school, and college teams playing tournaments, and there will be concerts playing there. We will also have farmers markets, weddings, all kinds of events, we expect to have over 700 events a year.”

The stadium will be built to hold around 7,000 people. The Smokies plan to play its first season in the new stadium in 2025 and the move will be marked by the team changing it’s name to the Knoxville Smokies.