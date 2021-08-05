Learn about the proposed Knoxville stadium at public info session this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxvillians who wish to learn more about the proposed project to build a publicly-owned, multi-use stadium in the Old City have another opportunity to learn more about the project this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center.

Partners, stakeholders and designers will have information on hand to describe the proposed concepts of the multiuse stadium. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway.

The stadium, if built, would be leased to Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies Double-A Southern League baseball team, but the facility would be able to host concerts and festivals throughout the year. Talks have also included the possibility of United Soccer League team One Knoxville Sporting Club playing its games at the stadium and entertainment complex.

GEM Community Development Group, the private partner to Boyd Sports, is planning to invest more than $100 million to build apartments, condos, restaurants and offices in East Knoxville.

The project is awaiting an economic impact analysis and other detailed work by the Sports Authority. If the independent data supports going forward and the city and county authorize it, a best-case scenario calls for construction to possibly beginning within a year and the multi-use stadium opening for community use and events in 2024.