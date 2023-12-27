KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews building the $114-million City- and County-owned multiuse stadium in East Knoxville hit another major milestone as 2023 draws to a close with the completion of all structural steel framing.

While utility work at the site began in April 2022, it’s been just over six months since the ceremonial groundbreaking on the future site of Smokies baseball, One Knoxville SC games, and many other events.

The City of Knoxville shared Wednesday that all structural framing, comprised of 1,200 tons of steel, is now complete. Additionally, about 4,700 cubic yards of concrete have been poured, roughly two-thirds of the stadium’s total.

“You can really see the stadium shaping up,” Knoxville Sports Authority construction representative Barry Brooke said in a release. “Completing the structural steel is important because it frees up the tradesmen to move on to other jobs. They’re framing out walls on the first floor now.”

Those who have driven by or taken a peek through the on-site camera system installed by Denark Construction may have noticed dirt being moved in the area on the southern end of the stadium where left-center field will eventually be. Final grading has now begun for the foundation of the bridge that will span First Creek.

“This will be part of the concourse,” Brooke said. “You’ll be able to watch the game from the concourse and be up above the field. This will be very special and unique.”

Rendering shows the multiuse stadium outfield and the bridge that will span First Creek

Project leaders have set a target completion date for April 2025, in time for the minor baseball season. Upon their return, the Tennessee Smokies will officially change their name back to the Knoxville Smokies. The stadium will also host other events like soccer matches, festivals, and concerts.

After a slight tweak to the design to add additional outfield seating, the multiuse stadium will feature around 7,500 seats. Visible progress has also been made on the 233-unit apartment complex that will overlook the stadium.

Smokies owner Randy Boyd and local authorities signed the $114 million stadium agreement in April, the majority of which will be funded through public bonds issued by the city and county.