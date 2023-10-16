KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four months after the official groundbreaking ceremony, passersby can now start to see the multiuse stadium in East Knoxville taking shape.

Over 5,000 cubic yards of cement, enough to fill about 500 mixer trucks, have already been poured at the site located between Downtown, the Old City, and East Knoxville. An update shared by the city on Oct. 10 said that is less than half of the total amount to be poured for the project.

Much of the concrete that has already been poured has formed the part of the stadium wall behind home plate and the home dugout, in addition to some foundational slabs and retaining walls.

Arguably the most eye-catching development has been the progress on the steel framing for the stadium. Vertical beams can now be spotted by those passing by on Hall of Fame Drive.

The steel framing for the stadium is expected to be completed in just two to three months, according to an update from the city.

Aerial view of the stadium construction site, taken by a drone on Oct. 4, 2023. Courtesy: Denark Construction

Walkway heading from the dugout to the locker room Courtesy: Denark Construction

Future home dugout of the Knoxville Smokies.Courtesy: Denark Construction

Electrical room at the multiuse stadium Courtesy: Denark Construction

Steel beams at the multiuse stadium Courtesy: Denark Construction

The area around home plate on October 16, 2023

Steel framing takes shape on October 16, 2023

Business and community leaders officially broke ground on the site on June 13, though utility work at the site began over a year ago. The 7,500-seat stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2025 baseball season.

Upon their return, the Tennessee Smokies will officially change their name back to the Knoxville Smokies. The stadium will also host other events like soccer matches, festivals, and concerts.

Smokies owner Randy Boyd and local authorities signed the $114 million stadium agreement in April, the majority of which will be funded through public bonds issued by the city and county.

Want to keep an eye on the construction progress? Developers have installed an on-site camera system that allows you to see the sight from several different angles. City of Knoxville Communications staff will also be providing regular construction updates at www.KnoxvilleTn.gov/stadium.