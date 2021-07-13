Sports authority discusses housekeeping items, talks shop for proposed stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The joint city/county sports authority met for a third time Tuesday. Board members are tasked with considering a proposal for a multi-use sports and entertainment complex in Knoxville’s Old City, and overseeing financing and construction if the proposal is approved.

Tuesday, members voted on housekeeping items including selecting a bank, financial advisor, and a firm for legal representation. The majority of the meeting was spent looking at renderings and asking specific questions about things including parking and stadium capacity.

Board members were also briefed on the upcoming “block party” community meeting scheduled for Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and take part in fun activities.