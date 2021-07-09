Sports Authority for downtown stadium complex to meet on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County sports authority will meet for the third time on Tuesday to discuss developments for the proposed stadium and entertainment complex in the Old City.

The meeting will happen at KUB’s Larry Fleming Operations Building on East Jackson Avenue. City and county staff will also be present. The sports authority is studying the proposal for a multiuse stadium in the Old City near downtown.

If the stadium is built, it would be leased by Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies. The site will also be able to host concerts and other events, as well.

The project is awaiting an economic impact analysis and other detail work by the Sports Authority. If the independent data supports going forward and the city and county authorize it, a best-case scenario calls for construction possibly beginning within a year and the multi-use stadium opening for community use and events in 2024.

A block party and information session is also coming up – that is scheduled for July 17. The Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority, city and Knox County officials, Boyd Sports and community organizations will meet on that date just yards away from the proposed site.