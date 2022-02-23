KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The applications are open for the Knoxville–Knox County Sports Authority’s Summer 2022 College Internship Program. Applicants can apply until Friday, March 4, 2022.

The interns will be placed with companies involved in the construction and operation of the stadium. The goal of the program is to expose students to leadership roles and provide experience in construction and operations associated with the multiuse stadium.

The five paid internship position opportunities include:

Sports Operations Intern

Sports Marketing Intern

Marketing Intern

Architect Intern

Engineering Intern

Applications are open to rising college junior or senior, recent graduate, or graduate students. Each applicant is required to provide a resume, cover letter, three references and answer the question, “Share with us why you are interested in this specific internship?”.

“This program is designed to create ongoing success for students of varying backgrounds,” Rosalyn Tillman, former dean of Pellissippi State Community College Magnolia Campus and chair of the Sports Authority Internship Committee, said. “Providing opportunity to underrepresented students capitalizes on their potential to positively impact the Knoxville-Knox County community through a multi-disciplined approach with these internships.”

Visit Knoxville will support the recruitment of students by collecting and providing applications to the Sports Authority Internship Committee. The committee will then review applications, conduct interviews, and place recommended candidates with a prospective employer for interviews and final decisions.

“We are pleased to support the Sports Authority by serving as administrator for its internship program,” Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, said. “This program is ripe with opportunity for bright young students interested in a variety of professional fields that will ultimately benefit both their individual career paths and the multi-use stadium for years to come.”

These internships will take place in summer 2022 for 8-10 weeks at 40 hours per week. The exact dates and schedule will be determined with the intern and employer. Additional details and the application can be found at Sportsauthorityinternship.com.