Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled over COVID-19 concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers announced Thursday that the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day and Cel-O’Braughtion has been canceled.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter