Knoxville state rep. strongly encourages Gov. Lee to consider mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A newly-elected Knoxville lawmaker is strongly encouraging Tennessee governor Bill Lee to consider implementing a mask mandate.

Republican state representative Eddie Mannis says he wants Gov. Lee to give the topic serious consideration.

Mannis explained his reasoning to WATE 6 On Your Side in an interview Saturday night.

“I just feel convicted and I think the people of District 18 would like to see that measure taken, and I just feel strongly that we need to move forward with some kind of mask mandate or mask requirement. Strongly encouraging I’m not sure is good enough at this point,” Mannis said.