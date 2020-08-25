Knoxville state senator participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A state senator from Knoxville is participating in Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

State Sen. Richard Briggs
According to a release from his office, Sen. Richard Briggs, Who is also a cardiovascular surgeon, was one of the first volunteers to receive the injection.

Volunteers are in the phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to taking no vaccine at all.

“We need facts about the vaccines being offered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and I was happy to volunteer to help in this effort,” said Senator Briggs, who said he viewed it as an extension of his public service.  “Tennessee is on the forefront on finding solutions to the pandemic from the work being done at the University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and in other facilities in the state.  The Volunteer spirit is alive and well in this effort to combat the virus and I am optimistic that we will find effective preventative and therapeutic solutions soon.”

