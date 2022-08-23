KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County student won an award for her documentary at the 2022 National History Day competition.

Elizabeth Suters won the Outstanding Affiliate Award and was a category finalist for her Senior Individual Documentary, “A Crime without a Name: Raphael Lemkin’s Crusade for the International Criminalization of Genocide.” She is a student at L&N STEM Academy under the guidance of educator Derek Griffin.

She was one of the 21 Tennessee students whose group or individual projects earned recognition at National History Day. In total, 61 Tennessee middle and high school students competed in the national competition after winning an award in the statewide Tennessee History Day competition. In the statewide competition, Suter earned second place in the senior individual division.

“Congratulations to these outstanding students for representing Tennessee so well,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I commend them on their talent and hard work. I know the knowledge and skills they developed by participating in History Day will serve them now and in the future.”

This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.” The competition gives students the opportunity to showcase their creativity and research skills by creating documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances or websites with historical themes. Students and their teachers begin working on the yearlong National History Day curriculum each fall. The competitions begin in individual schools with the winners advancing to the district, state and national competitions.

In Tennessee, the statewide competition is put together by the Tennessee Historical Society and co-sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and Humanities Tennessee.

“Our outstanding performance this year is a direct result of the many hours of hard work the students invested in their research,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “The History Day competition cycle allows the students to revise their projects based on feedback from the judges. Our students continued to work on their entries even after school ended for the semester, and their efforts were rewarded.”

During the 2022 virtual competition, students took part in various online activities, including a scavenger hunt, sock-hop with live D.J., educational webinars, a trivia contest and virtual tours of Washington, D.C. museums. While closing the 2022 competition, Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn announced the 2023 National History Day theme: Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas, and plans for National History Day’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

“The third time is a charm, but we are confident that this was our last virtual National Contest,” said Dr. Gorn. “We know the many challenges that students and teachers faced again this year, but we are so amazed that they remained so engaged with learning and discovering the past. I congratulate all of this year’s National History Day participants.”

More than a half-million students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa and Department of Defense Schools participate each year. In 2022, 7,500 students across Tennessee took part.