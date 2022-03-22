KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Suffrage Coalition is hosting a historic Suffrage Parade in downtown Knoxville on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Participants in the parade are asked to wear period attire like hats, dresses, suits, and other related items. Banners are available for purchase for $15 and banners with the name of the group and a standard to carry are $50.00. Sashes, buttons and pins will also be available to purchase. Line-up will take place between 3-3:30 p.m. The parade will end in Market Square.

The 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920, prohibits states from denying the right to vote based on sex. Tennessee was the final state needed for the amendment to become law. The vote was passed in the General Assembly thanks to State Representative Harry T. Burn who changed his mind upon the encouragement of his mother.

The Suffrage Coalition is dedicated to the preservation of the history of woman’s suffrage. In fact, the nonprofit erected the Tennessee Woman’s Suffrage Memorial at Market Square and the nearby Burn Memorial.

To find out more about the parade and how to join in, visit the coalition’s website.