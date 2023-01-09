KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is joining the Tennessee Theatre to present a free tribute concert. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Tennessee Theatre.

KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian will lead the orchestra in an “exciting program”, featuring Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, vocalist Michael Rodgers, Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon and Drums Up, Guns Down ensemble.

“Nearly 60 years since the March on Washington, Dr. King’s dream demands our attention as urgently as ever in these turbulent times,” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian said. “It is with both joy and solemnity that the KSO joins with some of our most beloved community partners to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy in words and music.”

The performance will last one hour. Demirjian will lead the orchestra in performing spirituals including “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord” and “Ev’ry Time I Feel the Spirit;” gospels music influential during the civil rights movement, including “We Shall Overcome” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand;” and orchestral works by African American composers William Grant Still, Florence Price, and Valerie Coleman.

To learn more, visit knoxvillesymphony.com. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16.