KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is holding three free community concerts this month.

It will be the first fully public performances by the orchestra since March of last year.

The orchestra will perform in Maryville on Saturday, May 15 in Athens on the May 16 and in Morristown on May 22.

No tickets are needed, but social distancing and masks are encouraged.