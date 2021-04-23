Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform at COVID-19 vaccine clinic through May 21

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Knox County Health Department are partnering to bring live music and take a little sting out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

KSO string ensembles will perform during a four-week span at the health department’s vaccine clinic in North Knoxville.

The ensembles will perform one-hour concerts in the observation area of the clinic at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from April 27 to May 21. The clinic is located at 4216 N. Broadway. The musicians, who will comprise string duos, trios and quartets.

“We are delighted to work with the Knox County Health Department to bring live music to the vaccine clinic,” KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said. “After a long, strenuous year of dealing with a pandemic, we want to both support the local vaccination efforts of our community and return to providing soothing music in different settings for audiences.”

The performances will celebrate the vaccination efforts of Knox County’s citizens and the health department and serve as an extension of the KSO’s Music & Wellness program, which provides live music performances to patients, visitors and staff in healthcare settings.

The musicians will vary by performance and include Jeffrey Brannen, violin; Bing Kuang Fang, violin; Alicia Keener, viola; and Alice Stuart, cello.

“The exceptional music of the Knoxville Symphony at our vaccination clinic will be enjoyed by our clients, volunteers and team members,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department. “Protecting yourself during a global pandemic with a vaccination is indeed a momentous occasion, and KSO’s partnership will bring even more joy and celebration to these special circumstances.”

Led by Music Director Aram Demirjian, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra consists of 80 professional musicians and performs 300 programs throughout the region each season, reaching audiences of more than 200,000 people.