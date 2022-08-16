KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Tattoo Convention is returning for its 10th year this weekend at World’s Fair Park. The convention runs from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Over 150 artists from across the country will be attending the event, including some more local artists from Knoxville and across Tennessee. Those interested in tattoos will be able to see portfolios as well as get some new ink or piercings at the festival.

Attendees will also have the chance to see multiple other attractions, including side shows, human suspension, tattoo contests, burlesque performances, body jewelry, and media coverage from industry magazines.

The convention is taking place at the World’s Fair Park Exhibition Hall, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and at the door, and range from $20-$40 for single-day, two-day, and all weekend access. More information is available at knoxvilletatooconvention.com.

The event is being presented by the Living Arts Tattoo Expo. The convention is returning after two years. The convention had taken place annually from 2012-2019.