Knoxville TDOT crews head to Middle TN to help clear roads after tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews from East Tennessee left early Thursday morning to assist in the cleanup in Middle Tennessee.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, crews left Knoxville at 6 a.m. on Thursday to head to Wilson County.

According to Nagi, the crews will be assisting in clearing state routes after a powerful tornado tore across Middle Tennessee.

Wilson County was one of the four counties most affected by the tornado, with multiple deaths reported as a result of the storm.