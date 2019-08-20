Knoxville teen arrested for impersonation of police officer

A Knoxville teen driving a decommissioned police cruiser has been arrested for impersonating law enforcement.

Daniel Bell, 19, was arrested Friday, August 16 for impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Source: Knoxville Police Department

Daniel Bell, 19, was arrested Friday for impersonation of a law enforcement officer after he was stopped driving a decommissioned police cruiser equipped with a prisoner transport cage on Western Avenue near Nickle Road.

At the time of the arrest, he was in possession of a black shirt with ‘POLICE’ on the front and back, gold badge and police-like radio with a microphone. Officers later recovered a window-mounted red and blue LED light from Bell’s residence.

KPD investigators believe the vehicle was obtained around the first of August. Over the course of the investigation, multiple complaints of a suspect impersonating law enforcement officer in West and North Knoxville.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for others that may have been stopped unlawfully. KPD investigators are asking for anyone who believes they might have been among those stopped by the suspect in recent weeks to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD).