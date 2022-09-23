KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen who has been missing since early June has been found safe, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

In August, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that three teens were missing from Knoxville, including 16-year-old Deontae Peak. Peak had been missing since June 6 according to the Crime Stoppers, when they say he was last seen on Washburn Road, although he was also seen at a Dollar General on Sutherland.

The Crime Stoppers shared in a tweet on Friday, around 5 p.m. that Deontae Peek was found and is now safe. In the same post, they say that an alleged fugitive, Kimberly Copeland, was arrested on outstanding warrants and is now facing a charge of harboring a runaway.