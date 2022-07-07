KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of Knoxville teens are turning their passion for personal care into a career.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley offers several summer training camps through its YouthForce program.

Campers interested in mastering the beauty trifecta are getting work experience this week.

“I want them to be able to maintain some care of their own hair, but also maybe they are interested in doing hair and will continue the program at their high school,” said Kara Cooper, a cosmetology instructor.

The three-day camp teaches high schoolers the basics of cosmetology like how to blow dry and style hair.

It’s Cooper’s third year teaching for the Boys & Girls Club. She says campers leave with a strong skill set and a kit packed with styling tools.

“That’s a kit that I had to pay like a $1000 for when I was in beauty school, so they are sending them home with some quality items that they can use on people or in their cosmetology class or even at home,” Cooper said.

“When I saw the straightener, I freaked out because I need a straightener and you know straighteners now days are like $200 for a good quality one,” Nya Anderson said.

Nya Anderson is a rising senior who hopes to be a traveling medical esthetician.

“Without this camp, if you was to just go to any other place without this opportunity then it would be like really pricey,” Anderson said.

Cooper hopes the camp motivates students to transition from mannequin heads to the salon.

For more information on how to join the YouthForce program, visit bgctnv.org/youthforce.