Breaking News
Blount Co. Sheriff seeking endangered missing 4-year-old boy
Live Now
How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at the Daytona 500

Knoxville teens win ‘Rep My City’ Challenge grant to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville teens won big for their idea to better the community.

Caroline Sentell and Courtney Byington recently won Pop-Tarts “Rep My City” Challenge along with a $5,000 grant, for their idea to have a career and technical education class at Knox County Schools in partnership with the local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

RELATED: Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers bunk bed to Rocky Top family

The nonprofit works to make beds and bedding for area families in need and homeless youth.

The two 16-year-olds have been helping in that mission through the school program, Family Career and Community Leaders of America.

RELATED | 6 On Your Side: Building bunk beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Pop-Tarts giving that grant to help provide more beds, pillow and blankets to those in need around Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter