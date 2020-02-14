Knoxville teens win ‘Rep My City’ Challenge grant to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville teens won big for their idea to better the community.
Caroline Sentell and Courtney Byington recently won Pop-Tarts “Rep My City” Challenge along with a $5,000 grant, for their idea to have a career and technical education class at Knox County Schools in partnership with the local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The nonprofit works to make beds and bedding for area families in need and homeless youth.
The two 16-year-olds have been helping in that mission through the school program, Family Career and Community Leaders of America.
Pop-Tarts giving that grant to help provide more beds, pillow and blankets to those in need around Knoxville.
