Knoxville teens win ‘Rep My City’ Challenge grant to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville teens won big for their idea to better the community.

Caroline Sentell and Courtney Byington recently won Pop-Tarts “Rep My City” Challenge along with a $5,000 grant, for their idea to have a career and technical education class at Knox County Schools in partnership with the local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

RELATED: Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers bunk bed to Rocky Top family

The nonprofit works to make beds and bedding for area families in need and homeless youth.

The two 16-year-olds have been helping in that mission through the school program, Family Career and Community Leaders of America.

RELATED | 6 On Your Side: Building bunk beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Pop-Tarts giving that grant to help provide more beds, pillow and blankets to those in need around Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES: