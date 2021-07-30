Knoxville Tesla Service Center opens at West Town Mall

FILE – This Sunday, May 9, 2021 file photo shows vehicles at a Tesla location in Littleton, Colo. According to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, home security camera footage shows that the owner of a Tesla got into the driver’s seat of the car shortly before a deadly crash in suburban Houston. But the preliminary report on the crash that killed two men doesn’t explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet (170 meters) from the owner’s home. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest Tesla Service Center to come to Tennessee has opened – by appointment only, at West Town Mall.

Simon, the operating owner of Knoxville’s West Town Mall, states on its website that the Tesla Service Center will support Tesla’s growing fleet and provide a state-of-the-art service center for East Tennessee customers if a vehicle cannot be serviced via the company’s mobile service.

The new Tesla Service Center is located in the mall’s outer lot across from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Store hours listed are:

Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Talks of bringing a Tesla service center to the mall have been ongoing since 2018 following the closure of the Sears Auto Care Center. Tesla’s other service centers in Tennessee are located in Nashville/Brentwood and Memphis. Other nearby Tesla service centers include Charlotte, North Carolina, and three in the greater Atlanta area.