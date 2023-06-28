KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home on East Oklahoma Avenue has sat vacant for years, but the community around it has begun helping with the efforts to restore it to its former glory.

Investors Sean Bolen and Alison Hardy purchased the home at 523 E. Oklahoma Ave. earlier this year through the City of Knoxville’s Homemakers Program. While the two friends are waiting for a permit to begin restoration in the home, they’ve already received help from community members to begin making the home a little better.

Those who have driven by the home in the last week or so may have noticed that the yard appears to be more polished than it did before. Bolen shared that Janis Lewis, a neighbor from a few blocks over, volunteered to do some landscaping at the house, leaving the magnolia and crepe myrtles much more refined. Another neighbor, Andrew Spatz, walked through the property with Bolen and Hardy to help identify the best care for the trees and trim them, as well as how to develop the lot, Bolen said.

Recently, photographer Bruce McCamish also volunteered to help document the house before and after it is restored, Bolen said. McCamish is a Knoxville photographer who has decades of experience and is highly skilled in a specialized form of aerial photography. He has captured excellent photos that showcase Downtown Knoxville and the Great Smoky Mountains, which are shared on his social media.

Those who have been following along with the stories of the house know Bolen and Hardy share updates about the house on social media, and quite a few of those posts focus on the history of the people who live there. A local historian has been the greatest contributor, according to Bolen. He said Doris Melton has sent likely 100 articles with photographs and has supplied information for all of the historical posts he’s made. Bolen added that Hollie Cook with Knox Heritage has also helped, specifically by identifying the house as a Baumann Brother’s design.

While restoration work has not begun inside the house, Bolen added that Arin Streeter and Greta Schomer have been helpful. Both answered restoration and architectural questions and Streeter has assisted with research on the house, he said.

Follow along with WATE as we follow the history and restoration of the old house at Oklahoma Avenue.