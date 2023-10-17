KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On October 1, 1953, WATE (then called WROL) hit the airwaves for the very first time. Just over four decades later, WATE.com launched.

In honor of WATE’s 70th anniversary, the WATE Digital Team is looking back at the station’s website from its 1996 launch to 2023.

WATE was the first TV station in Knoxville to launch a website. The first capture of WATE’s Website on the Wayback Machine dates all the way back to Dec. 29, 1996, just 13 years after the internet began.

In the nearly three decades since the launch of the website, it has gone through several changes and colors. Below you can see how WATE.com got to its current look.

1996

1999

WATE.com on April 30, 1999 (Screenshot via the Wayback Machine)

2000

WATE.com on August 15, 2000 (Screenshot via WayBack Machine)

2001

WATE.com on Nov. 13, 2001 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2003

WATE.com on Oct. 14, 2003 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2005

WATE.com on Oct. 1, 2005 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2006

WATE.com on Oct. 3, 2006 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2008

WATE.com on Oct. 8, 2008 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2010

WATE.com on Oct. 3, 2010 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2012

WATE.com on August 22, 2012 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2013

WATE.com on Oct. 4, 2013 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2015

WATE.com on Oct. 1, 2015 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2018

WATE.com on Oct. 1, 2018 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

2021

WATE.com on Oct. 1, 2021 (Screenshot via Wayback Machine)

WATE.com got its most recent update in 2021. It was created to focus more on a mobile view while still making sure our viewers could easily find the day’s top stories and breaking news.