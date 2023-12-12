KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Five state representatives from Knoxville, namely Dave Wright, Jason Zachary, Justin Lafferty, Michele Carringer, and Elaine Davis, have announced grants exceeding $371,000 for museums and historical sites in Knox County.

The following institutions have been awarded the grants:

The grants support historic preservation purposes, including building and land improvements, structural changes, and renovations.

Mabry-Hazen House in Knoxville (photo: WATE)

Historic Ramsey House. (Photo: WATE)

Blount Mansion. (Photo: WATE)

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

“These historic sites offer great insight into Knox County’s past and cultural heritage,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “These investments will support the mission of these very worthy organizations. We thank the Tennessee State Museum for their preservation efforts and contributions to these important projects.”

The funds were part of a more significant $5 million allocation approved by the General Assembly for the Tennessee State Museum in the 2023-24 state budget.

Of 170 applications, 108 museums across 58 counties have been awarded $5 million. The projects covered by the grants have a completion deadline of June 30, 2024.