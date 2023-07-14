The front porch of 523 E. Oklahoma Ave., a home in Old North Knoxville that is being restored through the Knoxville Homemakers Program. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever dreamed of finding a prized coin collection under a stair tread or long lost love letter under a floorboard? Now might be your chance to leave that behind for someone else.

The things found in old homes can often be astounding. From old photographs, to cash, letters, and other items hidden away only to be found decades later, old homes often hide secrets that become time capsules. A woman and her family in California recently found a million pennies in a home they bought from her father.

Many may never get the chance to purchase an old home and discover hidden treasure in its baseboards, but what if you could join the history of a historic home?

Two investors, Sean Bolen and Alison Hardy, are working to restore an Old North Knoxville home through the City of Knoxville’s Homemakers Program. The house on East Oklahoma Avenue has been vacant for quite some time, and mail stopped being delivered to the home years ago.

Recently, Bolen and Hardy restored mail service to the home so anyone can drop off or mail gifts to the house that will become part of its history. Bolen says the possibilities of what might be sent are endless, but the treasures someone could send might include letters explaining what the house means to someone or fond memories of the home, old photographs or drawings someone made with their children.

Anyone interested in sending a treasure to the home can mail it to:

Sean Bolen and Alison Hardy

523 E. Oklahoma Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921

Bolen said treasures sent will become a part of the home’s history and may even be shared on social media, although anyone who would not like to have their gift shown on social media is welcome to leave a note on the envelope or with it saying that.

Follow along with WATE as we follow the history and restoration of the old house at Oklahoma Avenue. Bolen and Hardy share also more information and history about the home on the Facebook page 523 E Oklahoma and on Instagram.