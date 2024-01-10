KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s very possible that people driving up and down one of Knoxville’s popular roads don’t even realize that they’re travelling on what was used to be known as Asylum Avenue, a name and spirit that one Knoxville historian is hopeful to see a revival of.

Contrary to what the name “Asylum Avenue” might initially connote, Knoxville’s old Asylum Avenue was a hub to Knoxville and was named after what we now know as the Tennessee School for the Deaf. The old school sat on the hillside in downtown Knoxville where Lincoln Memorial University now sits.

“Asylum just means a safe place and there was a place where deaf people could go and they wouldn’t have to deal with the travails of the non-deaf world, that they could… They would have other deaf people that they could understand there, and they would study and that was where the main school for deaf in Tennessee was,” explained Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project.

He continued to say that the Asylum was somewhat of a bigger deal than the University of Tennessee in the late 1840s to 1860s as it was a statewide institution in a way that the university was not at the time.

Asylum Avenue was one of the main routes into the city and thus seemingly developed its own personality and culture, according to Neely. It was a neighborhood between Fort Sanders, Mechanicsville and what was then known as McAnalley Flats. Neely described the street as residential with a diversity of immigrants, native born people, and black and white people as well as a street with many small and large businesses.

“The Knoxville Iron Company, a big factory, was right along one side of it. The first brewery in Knoxville was along Asylum Avenue, and a a big keg factory, which I sure did business with. The with the Brewing Company was there, the Samuels Keg Factory was there. So it had a lot of, the diversity of economy was there as well, and little little factories and residences and everything. And it was a really up until the mid 20th century, it was a fairly lively St. to walk up and down,” he said.

Up until roughly 1925, Asylum Avenue held the connotation of what the School for the Deaf was for those who studied. However, around 100 years ago, the word “asylum” became synonymous with mental institutions. Neely explained that businesses wouldn’t want their names and addresses associated with something like that, so the road was renamed to something “very fairly bland but but perfectly accurate:” Western Avenue.

The name change caused some confusion in the area in the 1950s and ’60s when thee Western Avenue Viaduct was put in, meaning Western Avenue was the name of a road as well as the road directly above it.

Still, the name of Asylum Avenue lives on both in historical works, such as James Agee’s “A Death in the Family” that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1958, in the stories those who remember the area from their childhoods, and even in public discussion now. Earlier this week, the Knoxville Public Property Naming Committee approved a petition to rename the site beside the former International Blackstock Avenue music venue to the “Asylum Avenue District.”

Neely said that he likes that people are wanting to bring the historic name back because it’s a way for the legacy of Asylum Avenue and what it meant to the people who lived there to be remembered.

“I think there’s still some spirit possibly to be revive down there of what old Asylum Avenue was,” Neely said.