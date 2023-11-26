KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Those who have been following the process of the restoration of the home on Oklahoma Avenue may be delighted to know that they can see the restoration work that has been done in person during the Old North Knoxville Victorian Holiday Home Tour on December 2 and 3.

This is the first year that the home at 523 East Oklahoma Avenue will be on the tour, and investors Sean Bolen and Alison Hardy say visitors will get to see the home as a “work-in-progress” while giving back to the community.

Every year, the Victorian Holiday Home Tour in Old North Knoxville gives visitors a chance to see inside some of the beautiful Queen Anne, Craftsman, American Four Square and Neoclassical Revival homes that make up the historic district.

All proceeds from the tour go back into the community, with half of the funds going toward the neighborhood for things like park clean-up supplies and toward Mobile Meals, and the rest going toward community needs outside of the neighborhood and supporting schools in the area.

The tours will take place on Saturday December 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the home tour can be purchased through the Victorian Holiday Home Tour’s website in advance for $15. Day of, tickets can be purchased at either parking location for $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Children under the age of 12 receive free admission.

Earlier this year, Bolen and Hardy purchased the home through the City of Knoxville’s Homemakers Program. When the home was purchased, it had been condemned and required new plumbing and electrical work on top of the work repairs needed after the home had sat vacant for quite some time.

Throughout the process, Bolen and Hardy have shared updates on the home through the Facebook page 523 E Oklahoma and on Instagram. In addition to all their hard work on the home, the community has also banded together to help with some of the efforts.

While the restoration is still in progress, the home has already received quite a bit of work to repair termite and water damage. One of the most recent restoration steps completed was the refinishing of the porch. Restoration efforts on the home are still ongoing, but the home has some unique history tied to it and much of the original workmanship that built the home in the late 1800s has survived the test of time.