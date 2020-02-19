Knoxville to begin residential brush collection in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville has announced their schedule to resume residential brush pickup in 2020.

Brush collection for Knoxville residents will begin the first week of March. Collections will run through the last full week of October.

Previously brush crews operated on a day-of schedule in which residents were assigned a specific day for brush to be collected. To expedite brush pickup, brush will now be collected on a week-of basis. Public Service crews will follow the same route to visit each residence every two weeks.

