KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a noise camera test in downtown Knoxville, the city has decided to purchase one.

The city of Knoxville will spend $27,000 on the noise camera. A spokesperson told WATE the plan is to buy one noise camera to use in downtown Knoxville, as well as in commercial corridors.

The city began testing the noise camera in February 2022 on Gay Street. During the 40-day test, it has picked up 1300 noises that are over Knoxville’s legal noise limit, which is 82 decibels on streets with a speed limit of 35 or under. The majority of violations were picked up on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 a.m. according to the city.

Signs posted near the noise camera downtown (Photo via WATE)

Crews installing a noise camera for a test in downtown Knoxville (Photo via WATE)

Noise camera used for a test in downtown Knoxville (Photo via WATE)

Crews installing a noise camera for a test in downtown Knoxville (Photo via WATE)

The camera is similar to a red light camera, but it is triggered by sound by using a filter designed to pick up on noisy vehicles and exhaust. The company behind the camera, Intelligent Instruments Ltd, has 7 permanent systems in around the world. According to the company’s director, the device is constantly recording, but also constantly deleting.

During the test, the city placed sigange announcing the use of the enforcement technology.