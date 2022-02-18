KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the City of Knoxville celebrates its own Arbor Day apart from the state and the international Arbor Days, efforts to increase its tree canopy continue year-round, according to Knoxville’s urban forester and ISA board certified master arborist.

Knoxville urban forester Kasey Krouse said Friday they are planting nonstop this time of year and are wrapping up this winter’s planting of some 600 trees around the city. The state’s Arbor Day is happening March 4, as it does each first Friday of March annually.

However, the City of Knoxville celebrates its Arbor Day typically the first week of November and has done so for the past seven years or so; the Knoxville Tree Board made the Knoxville Arbor Day celebration for November because it’s one of the best times to start planting trees in East Tennessee through the early spring.

Krouse also said the City of Knoxville currently has about 36% tree cover and growing. Next Saturday, the city in partnership with Trees Knoxville will be planting 40 trees in the Fort Sanders neighborhood along Forest Avenue.

The tree planting event stems from a grant that Trees Knoxville received from the state and aims to increase the tree canopy in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. Two entire blocks will be planned with street trees in the span of two hours.

The Knoxville Tree Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday, March 3 at 8:30 a.m. in the city public works service center, located at 3131 Morris Ave.