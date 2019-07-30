Knoxville to honor 100th anniversary of suffrage with $25k seed fund

City officials are set to honor Knoxville’s pivotal role in ratifying the 19th amendment.

The city will announce the suffrage seed fund Tuesday, allocating $25,000 in support the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women’s right to vote.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero detailed the fund’s purpose at a press conference Tuesday. The Suffrage Seed Fund will be used to fund educational and arts programming in Knoxville.

The funding will be distributed based on applications that best meet the criteria. Grants will range from $100 to $5,000.

Potential activities include, but are not limited to plays or musicals, historical reenactments, film screenings, discussion panels, exhibitions, creative responses in schools, oral history collections and educational campaigns.

35 states had already ratified the amendment in 1920 before Tennessee cast the crucial vote to achieve the 2/3rds majority needed for national ratification.

Knoxville representative Harry Burns changing his vote based on a letter sent to him by his mother, urging him to give her this basic right.

A statue of Harry and his mother now sits in downtown Knoxville.

View the complete request for proposals, application and learn more about the Suffrage Seed Fund at www.knoxfriends.org/seed-fund.