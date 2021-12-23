KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville, East Tennessee’s Children’s Hospital, the Knox County Health Department and other partners will ring in the new year with a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for both children and adults.

Children aged 5-11 can be vaccinated Friday, Jan. 7 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. All youth aged 16 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Vaccines will also be available for adults.

More than 300 volunteers will be on hand through a collaborative effort from New Direction Health Care Solutions Inc., East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the Knox County Health Department, Winnbigler’s Medical, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Faith Leaders Church Initiative, CONNECT Ministries and the City of Knoxville.

The Jacob Building is located at 3301 Magnolia Avenue adjacent to the Knoxville Zoo. For more information, contact New Direction Health Care Solutions, Inc. at 865-274-4793, 865-851-8005.