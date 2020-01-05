Knoxville to host tenth annual veterans expo and job fair Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Tennessee Veterans Business Association gearing up to host their tenth annual Veterans Expo and Job Fair Tuesday.

This free event is the largest veterans job fair in the southeast. The 2020 T-V-B-A veterans expo and job fair will be held from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Hotel Knoxville. That’s near the Knoxville Coliseum.

The day will kick off with a keynote breakfast and speakers. Then the event will turn into a one-stop-shop for veterans to network. Find new career opportunities and other veteran benefit resources.