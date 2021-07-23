Knoxville to host WWE Smackdown featuring Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first-ever WWE Friday Night Smackdown to air on FOX will be held at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena this fall. Knoxville native and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair headlines the September 17 event along with superstar Roman Reigns.

Tickets will go on sale at KnoxvilleTickets.com and the Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office on Friday, July 30 at noon. The tickets start at $20.

Austin-East graduate and University of Tennessee alumnus Bianca Belair and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be joined by women’s tag team champions Natalya and Tamina, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Sasha Banks and Edge.

Belair was able to defeat then-titleholder Banks to take the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt at Wrestlemania. It was the first time in WWE history that two African-American women faced each other in a marquee match as well as being the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature two African-American wrestlers.

The title victory was named the ‘Best WWE Moment’ at ESPN’s ESPY Awards earlier this month.

The event will begin on September 17 at 7:45 p.m.