Knoxville to receive sustainability award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mayor Madeline Rogero and the city of Knoxville are getting recognized for their commitment to community and environment.

The Propane Education and Research Council, a national nonprofit organization, has named the city of Knoxville as this year’s Green Leadership City Award recipient.

The award is given to one community nationwide each year in recognition of a commitment to the health of its citizens and the environment.

As part of the recognition event, the council will present the Knoxville CAC’s Beardsley Community Farm with a $5,000 donation.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Suttree Landing Park. It will include speeches, propane mower demonstrations and a ‘thank you’ food truck lunch for city crews.