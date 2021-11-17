KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As dirt work and steel beam framing continues at the site along Outlet Drive in West Knox County, Topgolf officials said Wednesday the company is preparing to open the sports and entertainment attraction next year.

In March, the Town of Farragut mayor had confirmed that Topgolf Entertainment Group had closed on the property.

Construction on the two-story, 72-bay golf attraction continues and is projected to open in late summer 2022 just across I-40 from the Turkey Creek Development, which serves the cities of Knoxville and Farragut.

The Knoxville location will be Topgolf’s third entertainment venue in the state of Tennessee. The company known for its high-tech gaming experience, outdoor hitting bays and delicious food and beverages also operates venues in Nashville and Chattanooga.

“The Knoxville area is such a vibrant community that we have been looking forward to serving and we can’t wait to open our doors next year,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “The warm welcome we have received as we’ve kicked off our construction efforts has been amazing, and we are looking forward to introducing our guests in the Knoxville area to the Topgolf experience.”

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Knoxville will create nearly 300 full- and part-time jobs, and an opportunity for future Topgolf Knoxville associates to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment, and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

Back in 2017, it was reported Topgolf was eyeing a location in East Tennessee. Then in fall 2019, officials with the Town of Farragut confirmed the global chain of driving range attractions was coming to Outlet Drive. The town’s commission had also approved site plans for the project — before the pandemic hit a few months later. Now, in late 2021 – construction has been underway for months and a plan is underway.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Topgolf Knoxville to the Farragut community. This nationally-known, premier attraction will draw visitors from the region and beyond, as well as entertain our local community,” says Farragut Mayor Ron Williams. “But this is more than just entertainment. Topgolf will be an economic driver that will result in increased sales tax revenue, new jobs and new businesses to the area. I’d like to thank those who worked hard to make this project possible including the Topgolf team, our development staff, the Municipal Planning Commission and our Board of Mayor and Aldermen. We really wanted to make it happen, and we’re all glad that it has.”

