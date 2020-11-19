Knoxville traffic stop leads the arrest of two on drug and weapons charges

One handgun, one sawed-off shotgun and two pairs of brass knuckles were recovered during the search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A routine traffic stop by Knoxville Police led to the arrests of two convicted felons and the recovery of several dangerous weapons.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Ashlee King and 44-year-old Albert Marsh on drug and weapons charges after conducting a routine traffic stop on Sherman Street at Louisiana Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

King had an active Knox County warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody without incident. A handgun, brass knuckles and a bag of what is believed to be marijuana was found on King’s person. Additional drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

During that search, officers located a shotgun that had been modified to make the total length shorter in violation of state law where Marsh had been sitting in the vehicle. He was also found in possession of brass knuckles and a bag of what is believed to be marijuana.

In addition to the warrant, King was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, prohibited weapons and simple possession. Marsh was charged with prohibited weapons, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and simple possession.

The other two occupants were released following the investigation.