Knoxville updating master plan for Austin Homes development site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation shared updates to the Austin Homes master plan with members of the community on Monday.

At an open house at Green Magnet Academy Monday, people learned about the first phases of development at the Austin Homes site. This comes after months of dialogue with residents, stakeholders and other community members.

“I used to live in Austin Homes, so I know that what they’re doing,” said KCDC Executive Director Ben Bentley. “Any improvements are good, but we don’t want to leave out certain people.” “Things have been positive. Good feedback. We want to listen to that because we really do want to produce a product that is good for the community.”

Bentley said groundbreaking will start either at the end of April or the beginning of May. Construction for phase one is expected to last 16 months.

Click here to see the full Austin Homes master plan

Austin Homes is a nearly 23-acre area east of downtown Knoxville.

KCDC is replacing existing affordable housing units and adding a mix of housing choices for families.